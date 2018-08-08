McSally has bee accused in several letters to the editor of being afraid of bucking Trump and of blindly following orders. That she would not have retired at the rank of full colonel if she had not followed military orders. The fact is she probably would have retired as a general if she had bucked the Air Force.
She was stationed in Saudi Arabia and under military orders she had to wear the burqa and could not drive an auto when off the base. She actually sued the Department of Defense and won! After her suit, female members of the military were not required to follow the Saudi restrictions. I said at that time I would vote for he if she ever entered politics. I will get a chance to do that this November. Perhaps some of your readers should research what they are writing about?
George Caldwell
Catalina
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.