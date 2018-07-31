As a politically involved citizen I have made contact regarding federal issues from McSally not supporting our President, to "USPS" service/cost issues/personnel issues, etc., only to be told "I have better things to do than contact the post office over your issues". (This was stated in an e mail after the fact, and, although McSally did not say that personally, she has failed to respond to my e mails over other issues. ) USPS has not changed. Nor will it.
McSally is "swamp material". She's just like McCain, and all the others. It's just a cush job. A working "retirement" with a great salary, based upon manipulation and of false promises. Good to see so many running for her seat.
These politicians including state as well, treat us like "dirt", when, they are at the mercy of the people when it comes to their future.
Martin Nustad
East side
