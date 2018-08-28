During the time Martha McSally has been my representative in Congress, I have written several emails and left messages on her office answering machine expressing my disagreement with her unwavering support of the policies of the Trump administration. Somehow, that landed me on the mailing list for her senatorial campaign.
I have written the campaign at least three times and called her office once — I even got to talk to a real person! — to ask that my name be removed from the mailing list as I have no intention of voting for her. Alas, all to no avail. I guess she treats these requests in the same way she treats requests to hold town hall meetings in Tucson: no response. I find this attitude unbecoming from a person seeking to represent Arizona in the Senate.
Richard Smith
Foothills
