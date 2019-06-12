The president’s approval rating in Arizona is under water, with 45 percent approval, 51 percent disapproval. We didn’t elect Senator McSally and she's hitching her wagon to the wrong horse. When will she wake up and serve the people of our great state, instead of him?
I was on McSally's “town hall” call this week. I had to hang up. It made me sick to my stomach. She screens who can speak up and then she lets people say awful vicious and hateful things and she nods along as if this were what Arizonans really believed.
It’s a sham, and we see through it. If she wants to stay our senator, she's going to need to start actually meeting with Arizonans and actually listening to our actual views.
Trump is headed for impeachment and prison. Is McSally sure those are the coattails she wants to ride?
Aubrey Neihaus
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.