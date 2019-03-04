There must be many conservatives like me who believe that the Republican party no longer represents the principled norms of a civilized society. Most, although I hope not all, have become the spineless sycophants of a bully, a man who caves to autocrats he fears or to whom he may be beholden. It is my hope that Martha McSally might be one of the courageous ones.
Senator, vote against the emergency declaration. No matter what you may think about the utility of a wall, there is no emergency. Do not be swayed either by the lies of the childish bully nor by the rhetoric of the lemon-faced majority leader who will argue that, since there are not enough votes to override a veto, why make the bully mad. Stay faithful to the tradition that has guided most of your professional life. Do the right thing.
Alan Newell
East side
