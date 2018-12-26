How did Martha McSally end up in the Senate despite losing in the election? Let me guess. Princes of Dark Money (such as the Koch brothers) speak to Governor Ducey: "See here, Doug. We talked to Senate Majority Leader McConnell and we want you to appoint McSally to the Senate. Since we spent so much money on her political campaigns, we want to protect our investment." Ducey replies, "Yes sirs! Your wish is my command." How will her appointment play out? Recently on the television news I heard McSally say that she was "deploying to the Senate." There she goes again. Will someone please tell McSally that she is no longer in the military. Thus, she does not have to snap to attention when our illustrious commander in chief tweets.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.