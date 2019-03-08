There are two issues that I would like to address: I sincerely applaud the courage Sen. McSally showed by speaking out about the sexual abuse she suffered while in the Air Force. Hopefully her voice will strengthen the legislative process. Knowing that she ran towards our president in 2018, what should she say to the 20 Trump accusers?
I would also like to respond to a letter that claimed it’s disrespectful to criticize “President Trump and his wrongs, perceived or otherwise.” Voicing criticism is our right and duty. As a retired, 35-year teacher, my career was built on mutual respect — give to get, in that order. I believe it is the president, not the liberal, who does not respect the office. It is the president who name calls the media and any perceived opponent, and uses rhetoric that serves only to whip up his base. Contrary to what was written, liberals do not hate conservatives, Christians, and fellow Americans. Liberals accept all people, and all religions.
Ray Bonner
Midtown
