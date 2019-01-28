Sen. Martha McSally says her military training qualifies her for public office. During her service in Iraq, she had access to sophisticated electronics (drones, heat detection cameras, etc.) that could pinpoint the enemy and monitor large areas of land remotely. Surely she has seen some pretty amazing technology.
For her to side with Trump on some dumb, medieval wall is mind boggling. She has multiple resources to help her make informed decisions on policy. In early 2016, Jeff Flake and Martha wrote to Trump to voice their opposition to a border wall. What was the reason she change course? Truly there is something seriously wrong in Washington. Is all the attention on the wall meant to divert from all the swamp creatures in this administration hell bent on destroying our democracy?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
