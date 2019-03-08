It is quite strange for Senator McSally to suddenly allege that she had been raped while in the Air Force and some nine years after her retirement as a full colonel. Her claim that this went unreported while in the Air Force was because she didn't trust the system lacks validity. As a full colonel, she held the highest rank of any field grade officer and certainly was in a powerful enough position not only to openly disclose her sexual assault/s, but to have served as a positive voice to protect other women similarly situated in the military from sexual assault. What could be her purpose so many years removed from the alleged assaults (no named assailants) and military retirement? Might it be that in 2020 she will have to face Gabby Gifford's husband to keep her " Appointed" Senate seat.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
