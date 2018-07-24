As a Southern Arizona resident for over 35 years I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake for their strong and courageous statements regarding the "disgraceful" and "shameful" words and actions of President Donald Trump in Helsinki.
In contrast, Rep. Martha McSally's response was weak and cowardly: "I do wish the President's words on Putin today were as strong as his actions." Let us point out to Rep. McSally that both the president's words and actions in Helsinki were weak and damaging to our country. McSally appears unable to confront the president and to stand up for the American people and Arizona constituents. Let us remind her that Arizona voters are monitoring her words (or lack of them) and her actions (or inaction) and will take our own "action" at the polls.
Wendy Joyce
Northeast side
