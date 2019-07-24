Regarding “Where does McSally stand on Trump?”, it seems clear. Since Trump’s election, she has made statements supporting him on less controversial topics; we know her opinion. On other topics, she has made fairly non-committal statements or said nothing. This indicates perhaps she doesn’t agree with his more extreme positions but doesn’t have the backbone to disagree. The only topic I recall in the last couple of years where she has disagreed is Trump’s attacks on Senator McCain, possibly out of loyalty/respect for a fellow veteran. I’m sure her reticence to disagree is fear for her political future. That alone costs my support. I want someone with the courage of their convictions who will stand up for what they believe rather than being more concerned for personal gain. I would respect her more if she agreed with Trump on everything and said so instead of apparently disagreeing on occasion yet not taking an opposing stance. I will cast my vote for Mark Kelly.
Tina Talley
Northeast side
