McSally conversation with Trump.

McSally: Mr. President, as you probably know I was appointed to fill Senator McCain's seat after losing in the general election and would like to keep it in 2020. So, I am asking if you would come to Arizona and campaign on my behalf, please pretty please.

Trump: Of course, I will do anything to keep a sycophant like you on board.

McSally: Thank you so very much. I will continue to blindly support your policies.

McSally to the press: "I spoke with Trump about McCain and he heard me."

Mucio Carlon

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

