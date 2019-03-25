McSally conversation with Trump.
McSally: Mr. President, as you probably know I was appointed to fill Senator McCain's seat after losing in the general election and would like to keep it in 2020. So, I am asking if you would come to Arizona and campaign on my behalf, please pretty please.
Trump: Of course, I will do anything to keep a sycophant like you on board.
McSally: Thank you so very much. I will continue to blindly support your policies.
McSally to the press: "I spoke with Trump about McCain and he heard me."
Mucio Carlon
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.