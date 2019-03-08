I have no doubt about her statements, and hope that as a senator, she can finally bring about meaningful change. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
A little history: Tailhook Scandal 1991, US Air Force Academy, 2003, Pentagon finds Sexual Assaults at Military Service Academies Up Nearly 50 Percent Over 2 Years, 2019. Decades of the same problems! This is why it is a recurring statement that victims of assault in the military often do not report it because they have no faith in the system. Clearly the military cannot govern its standards of conduct by itself.
Perhaps Sen. McSally can sponsor a bill to remove allegations of sexual misconduct from the military to a 3rd party, such as US district courts, so that the cover-ups and career protection of the accused can see the light of an impartial jury.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
