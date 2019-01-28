Interesting that six Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Susan Collins, voted to reopen those portions of the federal government that had been shutdown for more than a month. Sen. Martha McSally was not among them. Instead, and as usual, she stayed in lockstep with Trump, confirming by her vote that holding part of our government hostage to Trump's dumb wall instead of favoring smart border security was her preference. There is clear reason why McSally is an "appointed" senator, not elected.
Robert Binnewies
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.