Again we see Republicans violating their oaths of office to support and defend the constitution in order to support the lying President who leads them. Its clear the Republican party is now more a cult than a political party as we see in Arizona with the Chair sending out emails that are almost fascist in nature. Lying is now endemic with Republicans who cant seem to tell Social Security and Medicare from Communism. Hype is one thing but outright lying has now become a habit the Republican party just cant resist. We all benefit from social endeavors like Hoover dam. Salt river project, CAP which we get water out of daily and friends that is all part of a social fabric welding America together , Think about it weigh no Medicare or Social Security and how that would affect us all.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
