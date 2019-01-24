Martha McSally is wrong on so many levels. First, you do not negotiate with peoples livelihood by holding them hostage to an issue (the border wall) that has nothing to do with their respective jobs; Second, you do not muddy the waters when negotiating a particular issue (again the wall) by throwing more issues onto the plank;; Third, Trump already rejected offers made by the republican controlled house and senate for sums higher than the $5.7B and the DACA issue on the table, having a conversation on that issue will get us no where.; Fourth, if you are truly "trying to find a path forward," you don't blindly follow Trump by saying she both supports reopening the federal government and his request for $5.7B, does she not get it? You cannot have a conversation if you are stuck on a non-starting point! FYI, if you want to solve a problem with your neighbors, you better include them.
Mucio Carlon
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.