"She put her life on the line for our country" is a popular non-substance sentiment of warrior-worship by those who are OUTSIDE of the military experience. There are ten jobs in America more dangerous than soldier. (Easy to Google) No hero wakes up and says "I'm going to put my life on the line for my country today."
"Everything she fought for as a combat pilot..." is stated as if I would know exactly what that meant. There is no single definition here. It would certainly NOT be the same for any two people.
Robert Hale
Mesa
