I have been a lifetime member of the NRA since the 1980s. I am a firm believer in America. I think the NRA conspired with the Russians to aid the Trump campaign.
There has been mounting evidence that there was a solid connection between Russian "gun rights" groups and the NRA. It seems that huge amounts of money was channeled to the Trump campaign and that NRA officials were used to try to set up a back channel communication link between Russia and the Trump campaign.
I have suspected that the current leaders of the NRA are so consumed with extreme right-wing ideology as to be a threat to western civilization, but I never (well, seldom) believed their ideological zeal would let them put right-wing politics over loyalty to their country. Only a traitor helps a foreign country illegally influence our national elections.
I am ashamed to be a NRA member today. I love and support our country. God save the United States of America.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.