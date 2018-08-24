The liberal media is certainly biased against President Trump, albeit deservedly so, while the conservative media (e.g. Fox News) is extremely biased for the president no matter what he does. The problem with said bias is that other newsworthy occurrences often do not receive appropriate consideration.
The murder of Mollie Tibbetts by an illegal immigrant, while detestable, was politicized by the president and Fox News. Their bias for the president and his tirade against illegal immigration effectively ignored a comparison to the outrageous murder of his wife and two young girls by a white American citizen in Colorado.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
