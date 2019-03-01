I am a super senior in age and am witnessing the largest directed criticism against one man by all of the alphabet media and print. This man in office, a little over two years, is presiding over a booming economy with record setting unemployment in many of the minority groups; a growing manufacturing economy; and huge advances for fairness in global trade. These areas are just a part of a very long list of excellent performances of this man as president of the USA.
Rather then celebrating these accomplishments the liberal media deflects to areas that would not praise the accomplishments of our president and of our country. Since these performance facts are supported by statistics the criticism of President Trump has to be political to the detriment of our country by tarnishing its reputation. Simply stated: politics by the liberals trump the health and security of our country. That is so sad.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.