I would really like to sympathize with your full page editorial. However, having to continually suffer through your extreme, left-leaning, biased reporting on a daily basis makes that impossible. Can you even LOOK at your own editorial page with an "unbiased" eye? (In a word, NO).
From my perspective you and the rest of the MSM search out and promote every negative little tidbit of "news" about the current administration while ignoring what is going on with respect to the Democratic party and their inciting violence against the Trump administration. I wonder what your reaction will be when the real story of Brennan, the Clintons, the FBI, etc meddling in the election is confirmed. I hope you have enough carpet to sweep the truth under.
It would help potential readers of your paper if you would rename it the "Tucson Daily Democrat."
Scott Martin
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.