I applaud the Star for printing letters taking umbrage at the Star’s editorial regarding Trump saying the press is the enemy of the people. I agree with the letters stating the Star and other papers are biased against Trump.
I am am also biased against a man who, according to independent fact checkers, has lied to the American people over 2,000 times since taking office. I am biased against a draft dodger who belittles a true hero and POW, John McCain. I am biased against a man who has proven he is a misogynist and says he likes to grab women by the p____. I am biased against a man who says some white supremacists are good people.
My question is this, who would not be biased against such a man?
Howard Strause
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.