The media is a very important part of any President if the correct information is being reported. During most Press Conferences many of the reporters are very rude and don't listen to the answers of questions. I am not implying that President Trump has made questionable comments and those are the ones being reported. Little is said about his accomplishments in two years, which there are some. Sarah Huckabee has the most difficult job in Washington dealing with many, not all, arrogant reporters.
A prime example of this occurred the day after the election when Jim Acosta from CNN asked a question which was answered but continued asking questions and refused to allow the intern to take the mike to another reporter for more questions.
The next day "fake news" showing the altercation insisted the White House "doctored" a video showing that Acosta never touched the intern. Watching the live press conference I thought it was clear the video being shown was not "doctored".
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
