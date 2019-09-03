The media seems to have three main agendas these days, A Trump caused recession is coming. You can believe it because economic " expert " Catherine Rampell says so. The world is going to end soon unless we pass some law to stop bad weather from happening anywhere. And then there's the latest. The N.Y. Times has a new project to rewrite American history. The U.S. was really founded in 1619 when the first slaves arrived and our entire existence since then is based on slavery. Folks, do not go outside. Lunacy is in the air ( and appears daily in this newspaper )
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
