Let's all get on an even footing. When my wife was employed by the federal government our family had access to phenomenal medical insurance at a very low premium. If we make this coverage available to everyone, through insurance companies, with a government option if someone cannot obtain it from the private market, then the deal is done. The government option price would be the same for non-federal as well a federal employees.
Michael Blaney
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.