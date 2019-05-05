Re: the April 30 letter "Idiocy vaccinations."
The writer offered a brilliant critique of opponents to our president, talking about “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” for instance. Indeed, the American public is suffering from profound and dangerous illnesses affecting some of the population. Medical researchers will have to investigate the etiology of this phenomenon, but not as the letter writer has suggested. Probing a president’s potential malfeasance and troubling cognitive dissonance (see his absurd claims about Pres. Obama or any Democratic politician who might be critical of him) would be a much more sober medical analysis. Demanding that asylum seekers pay for their applications seems to come out of the mind of those suffering from schizophrenic disillusions ignorant of the meaning of democracy. Pervasive lying on a daily routine might constitute a dangerous identity disorder. Calling for cleaning the swamp in DC and applauding the dumping of massive toxic waste there appears to be the outcome of collective neurosis. Indeed, medical and psychological sciences are facing a massive job, in current politics.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.