The Department of Health and Human Services is proposing making a set single amount for payments for visits by Medicare patients to doctors regardless of the health issue — sniffles or 4th stage cancer or needing a stent for one's heart. This will result in fewer doctors, especially specialists, accepting Medicare. Patients will have to pay for private insurance to cover these costs. HHS says the move will increase "efficiency" and save time for doctors.
Every worker pays 1.45 percent of their income (matched by their employer) for Medicare insurance. This is for every worker throughout their career. Once people reach 65, Medicare insurance assists in paying for health care. These HHS cuts will especially hurt women, as single women on Social Security get an average of $1,211 a month. If you oppose a single flat fee for Medicare, contact your member of Congress and senators.
Pamela Farris
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.