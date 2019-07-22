Re: the July 14 letter "Happy to help fund 'Medicare for all' system."
The writer outlines very clearly the current costs that and her husband are spending every month, HOWEVER, she forgot one critical aspect of the actual cost: Employees pay a Medicare Tax of 1.45% that is matched by the employer for a total of 2.90%. These funds are a substantial part of the "funding" cost of Medicare and in my case amounted to more than $148,000 during my working life.
In order to fund these new "FREE" proposals for the entire country. we would have to come up with a lot more than our current costs of almost $700 per month for Seniors.
Remember there is no FREE lunch.
Al Garcia
SaddleBrooke
