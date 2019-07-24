Two recent letters expressed dismay at the affordability of Medicare for All. One complained that his Medicare premium of $135 and $200 per month for supplemental coverage is not affordable. Another complained that Medicare for All was not free since he had paid Medicare taxes his entire life and that the Medicare tax was 2.9% of wages, half paid by the employee. Yes, both these letters are factually correct but miss the big picture.
As a self-employed physician, I have paid the 2.9% tax. But while I was working, I also paid
premiums for private health insurance which was $890 per month the year I was 64, almost TRIPLE my current Medicare premiums. The private insurance company overhead and profit is in excess of 30% whereas Medicare's is 3%. We collectively spend at least $300 billion per year on private insurance overhead and profit, money that should be spent on healthcare for all. Medicare is less expensive and more efficient than private health insurance by far.
Michael Hamant MD
East side
