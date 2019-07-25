Re: the July 23 letter "'Medicare for all' not an affordable solution."
Mr. Douglas Stevens recently wrote a letter to the editor talking about how un-affordable Medicare For All would be. He mentioned $15 for a doctor visit, $30 for a specialist visit, and $100 for hospitalization. Mr. Stevens, with Medicare For All and the government-run public option, you don't have to worry about those costs. You see, under those universal healthcare systems, they'll be less doctors to choose from so you won't be able to visit one. There will also be long waits for specialists, so forget about that $30 specialist visit. Also - many smaller and rural hospitals will be facing closures, so you won't need to shell out $100 there. So when you look at it that way, Mr. Stevens will save money! He just won't get the care he needs.
Anthony Bartoli
West side
