In Robert E. Moffit's (of the right-wing Heritage Foundation) column he greatly misrepresents "Medicare for all" policies. First off, this is just a rallying cry. Actual Medicare must be changed to make it universal, adding (at the very least) OB and Pediatrics to the services covered. When THF asked it's questions, it refers to "taking away" current employer insurance or Medicare coverage. This is just trick language to get a negative response.
The real idea is to include coverage from all current plans and make them apply universally to all Americans. Yes, doctors would be restricted in services provided, as providing the same services inside and outside the universal system would be a conflict of interest. A true universal system would need a panel of doctors and surgeons to establish the "standard of care" for all people under the system and NOT be overridden by administrators or politicians. We DO have "death panels" now — insurance companies that say "that isn't covered under your plan".
Brian Gross
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.