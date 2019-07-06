I am a senior citizen , I am on Medicare and I live it. Still today, I pay into Medicare as I did during my working career. Everyone that is working is also paying into Medicare. Yet, the program is going broke. Just imagine what would happen to our taxes if Medicare for all goes into effect. Add to that what would happen if reduced payments were made to doctors and hospitals. Your wait times for elective medical assistance would be very long as it is in the socialized countries. If it were to go into effect, I'm willing to bet that members of Congress would not participate, including Bernie Sanders. They loved their free medical care that costs them nothing.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.