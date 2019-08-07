This past week, I received a letter from my Primary care physician, notifying me that due to reimbursements, his practice is no longer financially sustainable; thus, in January 2020 he will provide concierge service, requiring each patient to pay $720 per year. Since his patients are primarily seniors, I assume the reimbursements are from Medicare.
As a Democrat, who will not vote for Trump, It disheartens me to see the all but Biden in the top tier of Democrats promoting Medicare For All. None of those candidates explained how their plan will affect the health-care industry. What will the quality of care be like? How many physicians, like mine, will have to change their practice and require an upfront fee? So a universal Medicare-for All plan will be Medicare for all but the wealthy who will have their own superior plans.
sharon Olbert
Northwest side
