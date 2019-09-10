Much of the argument in favor of Medicare For All involves cost savings we all would enjoy. When I look at the numbers the first thing I think of is “creative accounting”. I did tax work for over 30 years, the tax code is the poster child for creative accounting, I know it when I see it.
Unfortunately, most people will believe what they see or read in the media, so maybe a personal experience will help.
In the last six months I sent three important business documents by Priority Mail through our Postal Service. Two out of the three did not make it. Needless to say it caused me a lot of extra time and effort. Cross country mail service started with the Pony Express in the 1860’s, maybe if it still existed, I would have had a better chance.
My experience was not life threatening, how lucky do you feel if a national health system is successful 33% of the time.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
