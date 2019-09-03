I admit I laughed at that title when I first saw it. Unfortunately everything said about it does not go deep enough. All of us that are on Medicare know that it only covers 80% and not everything!! The other 20% you either pay for outright or get supplemental health insurance which will cost you. As attention getting as the title is if it is going to be serious it needs to be full coverage everything Medicare for all! Now a lesson here is when the government does things like this by the time it gets to be law its not so good. Take the ACA ( Affordable Health Care Act) they worked in secret for almost 2 years and did it help everyone? NO! It did not. Yes some 20 million more got coverage but many got higher costs and some priced right out of it. So be careful what you ask for because the government doesn't play fair.
jerry Ferguson
East side
