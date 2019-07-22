Medicare for all? I would like to hear about a good analysis of the much touted “Medicare for all.” Both my wife and I are on medicare which costs each of us $135 a month for 80% coverage of costs determined to be covered by Medicare. Not every medical cost is covered by Medicare. The extra 20% of covered expenses can be surprisingly costly. I have a medicare supplemental insurance to cover uncovered costs, costs not covered by Medicare and prescriptions which costs me and my wife $200 a month each. Even with that coverage I have co-pays of $15 for a PCP office visit , $30 for a specialist visit, $100 for hospitalization, and $50 for CT's and MRI's etc, plus prescription costs of $20 and $80 for 90 day supply depending on the medications.
How many married adults 20-40 year old with kids can afford healthcare which costs $1340 a month? Is "medicare for all" a solution to a problem or just political hype?
Douglas Stevens
Vail
