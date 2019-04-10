In a medieval fable by Marie de France, the doves elect the hawk as their ruler in the hope that he would protect them, but they quickly realize their own foolishness because they have made their worst enemy to their king. The poet concludes that those who choose an evil sovereign are to be called fools. I wonder to what extent this might apply to the situation in the USA today. Trump was elected, maybe, and all he does is hurting our industry, agriculture, communities, schools, health care system, and military veterans. In the name of the ‘holy wall,’ the pres. is prepared to shut the entire border, as if there were a real problem for us. In the meantime, the true enemies develop new cyber warfare tools and strategies, and our traditional allies, former friends, feel as if they cannot trust America any longer. If a president is even unclear about his own family history, does not reveal his tax records, fights against the courts, he is a hawk.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.