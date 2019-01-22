The current White House and its Republican cohorts apparently do not read or have any knowledge of history. If they did read, they would know the majority of American taxpayers do not want dollars spent on a medieval wall. If they studied history, no wall has ever been effective since the days of moats around castles. The Berlin Wall turned out a disaster and was torn down. The Great Wall of China, the greatest wall ever built, did not stop China being invaded from the north by the Mongols or later the Japanese. The only purpose it has ever served is a very nice tourist attraction.
Bad decisions are oft proposed by people who do not read and/or study history. All decisions should be forward looking as to whatever change intelligent minds know are coming. Change is always coming. It's inevitable. We cannot stop it, we can only decide how to respond to it? A medieval wall, like burning of coal, are practices that change has left behind.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
