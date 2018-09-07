America cannot afford to be without a McCain in Office.
A true patriot, Senator McCain displayed a rarity in politics; an exploration of truth by reaching across the aisle. He risked his life once for his comrades in Vietnam, and again by flying to DC while unwell to cast the deciding vote which saved millions of Americans the right to health insurance.
He selflessly elevated public discourse, challenged conformity, and fought tenaciously for what he believed was best for his country.
Truly her father’s daughter, Meghan McCain is a force of her own. As a cohost on ABC’s “The View”, and a contributor to FOX News, she is strong willed, ambitious, bipartisan, and unhinged by popular opinion. America needs her in office to take the reigns and continue effecting change in her father’s memory.
In her speech, you could see her vision of America. Her words that America was always great rang true; a perfect rebuke to a president who wears a hat that says “I alone can fix it”. Our current leader believes in divisiveness, while Meghan and John McCain recognize the critical importance of “we”, not “I”.
Lev Bayer
Santa Monica, Calif.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.