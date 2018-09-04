Meghan McCain disgraced herself, her family, and her father’s memory by publicly pillorying President Donald Trump during her funeral oration for her father. She publicly humiliated President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner who were seated in the audience quietly to pay their last respects. Ms. McCain showed herself to be a small, mean, petty, and hateful woman. I am disgusted. And so are many other Americans. Ms. McCain tarnished her father’s memory. Shame!
John Maksim
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.