Does Governor Doug Ducey have the courage to appoint Meghan McCain to her father's seat in the Senate? If he does, he will make a historic change in the direction of American politics. Meghan McCain demonstrated today that she has inherited Senator John McCain's commitment to the Straight Talk Express. And there is no question that she has been raised with a better understanding of the national and international issues facing the United States than any of the people whose names have been mentioned. If he lacks this courage, he does not deserve re-election.
Monica Manning
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.