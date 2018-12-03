The holiday season is here and it’s time for the festivities to begin, led of course by our First Lady Melania Trump. Why is the liberal media not reporting, praising, or as in recent years, gushing over the unveiling the 2018 Christmas decorations? I ask them to consider that, just possibly, Mrs. Trump ranks with Jacqueline Kennedy as the most elegant, beautiful and cosmopolitan hostess of the modern White House. If we can’t unite our country at this time of year, can we ever?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.