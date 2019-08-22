August 21 Front Page Story: So our sitting President had a sudden, flighty idea to buy Greenland! Who said it was for sale? Greenland is melting anyway. Global warming, apparently. At least Donald and Rush think so! I could think of ten good reasons to NOT buy Greenland. The glaciers are melting so fast worldwide that ocean front property is going to fall into the ocean. Just a guess, I am not a Scientist or an oceanographer, just a guy who occasionally read the Daily Star and believes almost everything I read. How much do Greenlanders think their Island is worth? Does the Donald have that much money? Would he buy it personally or buy it for the U.S.? And who cares?
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.