It is strange that President Trump was unable to attend a Veterans Memorial in France due to inclimate weather and placed flags on Veterans Graves at Arlington Cemetery on May 23rd, four days prior to the nationally recognized date of May 27th. Could it be that the 27th conflicted with his standard weekend of golf in Florida? For you loyal Veterans out there, does this not diminish your opinion of your Commander-In-Chief?
Aubrey "Smokey" Evans
West side
