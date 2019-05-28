It is strange that President Trump was unable to attend a Veterans Memorial in France due to inclimate weather and placed flags on Veterans Graves at Arlington Cemetery on May 23rd, four days prior to the nationally recognized date of May 27th. Could it be that the 27th conflicted with his standard weekend of golf in Florida? For you loyal Veterans out there, does this not diminish your opinion of your Commander-In-Chief?

Aubrey "Smokey" Evans

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments