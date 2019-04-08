Re: the April 1 letter "Memories of AG William Barr.
The writer's letter is but one example of other similar ones sure to follow. The acts of a federal officer consistent with his official duties are deemed decades later to be inconsistent with contemporary political opinion. Further, William Barr, acting in accordance Justice Department policy and practice, is "sweeping the results of the Mueller investigation under the rug." Well, Mr. Mueller knows what's " under that rug " and has not contradicted AG Barr's summary of his findings in any way.
The writer wisely urges patience while requiring full disclosure. Will that full disclosure include the facts surrounding government spying on one political party based upon the unverified claims of the other political party? Perhaps not so much.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
