I wonder if many people have lost their memories, never knew or just don’t care about what Barr has done. It seemed to me, nobody raised flags about Barr's dubious actions as the AG under Bush. As I recall, Barr was the guy that suggested to Bush pardons for critical witnesses who had been convicted to bring an end the IranContra investigation. Those pardons worked very well. If you don’t remember this, I recommend that you research my assertion. Also, feel free to correct me if I am wrong, just please quote facts, not opinions.
It now seems Barr is sweeping the results of the Mueller investigation under the rug. His opinions on the investigation are a matter of public record, so we should not be surprised now.
We should have confidence in our government to find the truth. We should have the patience and tenacity to require full disclosure of the facts. Isn’t that what was demanded in the endless Benghazi investigation?
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.