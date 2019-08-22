There has been much talk about the El Paso shooting and other mass shootings and who is to blame. As much as it pains me to say it, Mick Mulvaney is the only one to address the underlying problem. To paraphrase him, he says that these shooters are sick, crazy people.
Mental health is the real issue. We need to be sure that mental health is covered like any other disease in our health care system. We have to de-stigmatize mental diseases and treat them the same as any other debilitating medical problem.
We must demand our legislators find the money and willpower to fund the treatment of mental diseases. The option is to continue going in circles and suffering more pain and agony.
Paul Czopek
East side
