I hate to admit it, but I agree with Trump on mental illness and gun control. However, the mentally ill are the politicians whose insane desire for money and power make them kowtow to the whims of the NRA and not to common-sense.
A perfect example of this was former Representative Ron Barber, who even though he was shot during the Gabbie Gifford incident, voted against common-sense regulations, because the NRA opposed them.
As further evidence of lack of concern of politicians about gun control look no further than #MassacreMitch McConnell who refuses to bring any gun control legislation to the Senate floor.
Toby Carman
Southeast side
