I've always thought that decision should be between a woman, her doctor and her conscience--no one else. But since many have chosen to politicize the matter, I'll add, " Abortion should be safe, legal and RARE." Unfortunately it isn't rare.
I'd like to say, "Congratulations!" to activists in Alabama and elsewhere who have succeeded in imposing a near total ban on the procedure. BUT saving the lives of unknown numbers of babies isn't enough! How will you provide these unwanted children, some of them severely physically and/or mentally disabled, with a decent life? i.e. adequate food, clothing, shelter, loving adults to raise them and appropriate education.
You can do it again! Just change your title to 'pro-good-quality-life' and keep pushing for the necessary laws with all the compassion in your hearts.
Suggestion: to start, reduce the number of unwanted babies by providing early, accurate sex education and easy access to birth control.
Carolyn Vemulapalli
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.