As any Arizonian knows going after Mexico for not solving our immigration problems is ludicrous. To add tariffs to our most valuable trade partner means that on top of having to find a way to deal with the endless stream of asylum seekers Arizonians will now have to pay more for the goods, mostly food, we get from Mexico.
Assuming a poor country like Mexico is better able to solve this crisis then the U.S. with so many more resources is deranged. It also comes from Mr. Trump who’s solution to international conflict is to label the country and it’s people with unflattering names and to charge a tariff. NOW is the time to act, call and write your representatives to tell them we need them to do their jobs and develop a comprehensive solution to our immigration problems and stop theses tariffs which will solve no problems and leave both citizens of Mexico and the U.S. poorer.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.